Former Meridian police officer pleads guilty to federal extortion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Meridian police officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of federal extortion under color of right.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says former officer Royric “Roy” Benamon, 27, solicited money from a driver after a traffic stop in Lauderdale County back in April 2020. Benamon allegedly asked for a cash payment from a driver in exchange for not issuing a ticket.
Benamon was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 28, 2020, charging him with two counts of extortion under color of right, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1951(a).
His sentencing date has been set for March 3, 2021.
Benamon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.