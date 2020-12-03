Developers seeking to expand Renaissance TIF district

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A public hearing has been set to discuss developers’ request to expand the Renaissance Phase Three tax-increment financing (TIF) district.
At its meeting last night, the board of aldermen scheduled a hearing for 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 15 at Ridgeland City Hall.
If it’s approved, developers would be eligible to use TIF financing to help develop the site.
Renaissance phase three is located along Highland Colony Parkway south of Old Agency Road.
Right now, the district takes in 45 acres on the east side of the parkway, including the Costco Wholesale warehouse.
Developers Andrew Mattiace, H.C. Bailey and others are asking the city to expand that district to include an additional nine acres on the west side of the parkway. That property currently includes a Wendy’s fast food restaurant and a Costco gas station.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said he was unsure what would be going in on the nine acres and said developers likely will provide more details at the December 15 meeting.
TIF bonds are incentives cities and counties can use to reimburse developers’ for new projects.
The bonds don’t pay for projects themselves, but are used to help developers defray the costs of constructing or repairing public infrastructure at building sites.
Additionally, bonds are issued only after a project is completed, and are paid back from the increased sales tax and ad valorem revenues generated from the project.
“You take the value of the property before something is developed, and once it is developed, the tax assessor puts the new value on it - the new increment - and that is what is used to repay the TIF bonds,” McGee said.
The mayor added that bonds are not issued until at least a year after a project is completed, to determine exactly how much in bonds the new taxes would support.
“If you come and in and say, ‘I want to issue $10 million,’ but the increments will only carry $5 million, that’s the maximum you can do,” he said. “You can only issue bonds once you determine what the actual income is from that property.”
The current phase three TIF was established in 2016. Under terms, the city agreed to issue up to $12.5 million in bonds for infrastructure, based on future tax revenue.
A good bit of infrastructure work had to be done to make way for the Costco, including shoring up drainage concerns at a nearby creek.
Under terms, the city will divert a minimum 50 percent of sales tax revenue and 100 percent of ad valorem revenue to retire any debt issued, Ward One Alderman Ken Heard said.
“It does say in the documents that we can take up to 100 percent of the sales tax,” Heard said.
The first project, the Costco, opened in the spring. Because the store has not been opened for a year, no bonds have been issued, McGee said.
He said tax money from the project is being set aside to cover bond payments once the bonds are issued.
And although he didn’t have exact figures readily available, McGee said the store was performing beyond expectations.
North of the wholesaler, land has been cleared and heavy equipment has been brought in to prepare the site for new construction.
Meanwhile, on property adjacent to the store’s parking lot, beams on a new building are already going up.
Land between the Costco fuel center and Wendy’s also appears that it’s being made ready for construction.
Mattiace and Bailey were not immediately available for comment.
