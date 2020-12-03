Consider This: Listen to Health Officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week Mississippi hit a new record for COVID cases in one day. If you are like most of us here at WLBT, we are all experiencing COVID fatigue.
However, not following the guidance of state health professionals is only going to lead to more cases, more deaths and much more time before we can get back to some type of normal.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer for the Mississippi Department of Health, and LouAnn Woodward, the Vice Chancellor who oversees UMMC, have been very direct about the rise in COVID numbers and what we need to do to prevent another surge.
Dr. Woodward has made it very clear that there will be serious consequences if the spike continues to grow.
“What I fear that people do not understand, however, is that the resources are finite. They are finite. There gets to a point where we have to say, we don’t have another place to put another patient safely. We can’t do it.”
Consider This: There are nearly 4,000 people in Mississippi who have died from COVID. If you do not want to become part of that statistic and don’t want someone in your family to become a COVID casualty, listen to the professionals and do the right thing.
If we don’t follow their advice, we are going to be dealing with COVID fatigue for a very long time. Wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing are simple things all of us can do to help stop the spread of coronavirus and, more importantly, keep more Mississippians from dying because of this terrible disease.
