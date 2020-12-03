Carter, No. 6 Mississippi State women rout New Orleans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State’s 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
With a significant size advantage, the Bulldogs (2-0) outrebounded the Privateers 51-16 and outscored them 72-12 in the paint.
JaMya Mingo-Young added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had eight rebounds and five assists.
Rickea Jackson scored 16 points, and Yemiyah Morris had 14. Dionjhae Thomas led New Orleans with 11 points, and Erin Randle had 10