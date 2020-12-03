Brandon restaurant vandalized in what they call a ‘savage and ungrateful event’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A restaurant in Brandon has been vandalized in what they describe as a “savage and ungrateful event.”
Taste of Detroit posted on its social media page Thursday that the incident occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The vandalism included graffiti on the walls and the destruction of what the restaurant says is essential equipment, business systems and food supplies.
Taste of Detroit told WLBT that there is now an ongoing investigation into the matter and that “God will restore!”
According to the Brandon Police Department, no surveillance footage has been found of any suspects entering the Taste of Detroit and any witness information would be greatly appreciated.
“While disappointed in the unthinkable behavior, the owners consider this act of vandalism as a temporary set-back that has set up the path for a great come back,” they posted on Facebook.
This post included that the restaurant management will keep patrons updated through social media as to the date of its “grand reopening.”
“Until then stay safe and well!” they wrote.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.