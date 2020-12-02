‘This is ridiculous’: Mike Espy scolds Mississippians as state breaks new virus record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mike Espy has taken to Twitter in reaction to the more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases reported by the MSDH Wednesday.
This was the state’s highest daily total of new infections since the pandemic began.
“C’mon Mississippi,” the 2020 senate candidate wrote while linking to a Mississippi Today article concerning the governor’s handling of the pandemic. “This is ridiculous.”
Espy then urged Mississippians to listen to the medical experts, adding “the politicians should be as well.”
State health officials have continued to urge a statewide mask mandate, but Gov. Reeves has adamantly opposed the idea. Reeves says that he does not believe that implementing a mandate and leaving it there “for months and months and months” would lead to more people wearing masks.
Instead he has continued to implement a mask mandate county by county over the past weeks. As of Tuesday, 54 Mississippi counties are now under a mask mandate.
Espy ended the tweet by writing, “Let’s protect one another so we can get to the other side!”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday to assume that everyone you come in contact with has the virus and to avoid all non-essential events. This includes weddings, funerals, family gatherings and in-person church services.
