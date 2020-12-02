Sonny’s BBQ announces new location in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sonny’s BBQ announced their newest location will open in Clinton next year!
This will be the second Sonny’s BBQ location for the metro Jackson Area.
Sonny’s BBQ menu has Southern-style barbecue including pulled pork, sliced pork, baby back ribs, buffalo wings, St. Louis style ribs, and beef brisket; along with burgers, appetizers, and sides.
The new restaurant in Clinton will feature a full bar, drive-thru, and a new salad bar design.
“We are excited about the opportunity to bring Sonny’s BBQ to Clinton,” stated Scott Frantz, President of ACG BBQ (franchise of Sonny’s BBQ). “Mayor Fisher has made sure that Clinton stays at the top of our list as we continued to work through the process of evaluating new locations. He is a true advocate for the community and made a strong case for expanding our brand with a location in Clinton.”
“I am extremely proud to welcome Sonny’s to Clinton. They will be an important fixture of our business community and partner as we continue to develop the Clinton restaurant market to serve our community and those who traverse the Interstate 20 corridor,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher. “This is another successful recruitment in our goal to expand the restaurant offerings at the Interstate 20 corridor and Hampstead Blvd.”
Construction of the restaurant will begin in early 2021.
The grand opening will be announced at a later date.
