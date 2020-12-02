Second murder trial for Zebulum James underway in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man on trial for murder in Madison County was removed from the courtroom Tuesday.
Zebulum James was removed from a Madison County courtroom for obstruction of justice. He was convicted of murder in Hinds County last year.
James shot and killed 48-year-old Suzanne Hogan at a Jackson gas station in 2015.
James is on trial this week in Madison County, charged with shooting and killing 49-year-old Kristy Mitchell. Mitchell was also shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant in Ridgeland the same night Hogan was murdered. Mitchell, who was from Missouri, was in town on a business trip.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning. James was diagnosed with mental illness but ruled competent to stand trial in Hinds and Madison Counties.
