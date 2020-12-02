Richland Co. deputy gets armed man to put down gun without pulling her weapon

In the body camera footage, you can hear Merriman asking the man to put down the long gun by his side, and the man responds asking her to shoot him. The deputy’s hands remain in the air as she tells him she is there to help. “She’s dealing with a crime, but she’s dealing with a person in crisis at the same time,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “She would have been very justified in taking her gun out, but that’s what he wanted her to do, and she realized that.”