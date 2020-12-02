Rankin County home a total loss after overnight fire

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A family lost their home after an overnight fire in Rankin County.
The incident happened on Lakeway Drive.
Homeowners say they were awakened during the night by their smoke detectors. Their family was able to escape the fire in time.
There were no injuries.
The fire is believed to have originated in the chimney.
The fire was contained by the Lake Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, Evergreen Volunteer Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Reservoir Fire Department.
