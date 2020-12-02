Rankin County Chamber’s ‘Let it Glow’ gives you maps of sensational light displays

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Westport Way in Flowood, there are five houses that have a joint display of lights, choreographed to music of several different kinds.
They’re five of 36 residences in ‘Let it Glow,” a Chamber of Commerce project where you can see some of the county’s most specacular lights. Chamber CEO Mandi Arinder said as chamber officials pondered what to do instead of the usual yearly festivities, she had an idea.
“I’ve seen some ideas that were similar out of state, and I said, ‘I think I can adapt that to Rankin County,’” Arinder said.
This year has been tough for member businesses, enough that it’s been concerning to some of the business community. So organizers hope “Let it Glow” can help bring shoppers and diners into stores and restaurants. There are 19 businesses also involved in the project.
“We added the business element to it as well, so we’ve added the storefronts, for everybody to go see them and my hope is that when everybody tours the storefronts, they’ll also go in and shop,” Arinder said.
Maps and addresses of all the competing locations can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“Growing up as a child, I remember riding every year with my parents to look at Christmas lights, it was one of my favorite Christmas memories,” Arinder said. “When we were talking about it, I said, ‘Don’t you all remember doing that as a child? Let’s go back to that.’”
Once you’ve seen the displays, don’t forget to vote on your favorite one. You can text your favorite display’s information to a number found on your map and list, and the winner will be announced on December 23.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.