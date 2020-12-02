Office sharing in corporate facility helps some small businesses survive during pandemic

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Flowood business became a safety net for some new startup businesses and those struggling during the pandemic.
The high-end office space gave some local companies a way to continue operating when many were closing their doors.
“We had a structured plan but with COVID everything changed,” said AutuMedia Founder Autumn Luke. The media and entertainment business owner was operating from home when the pandemic hit.
Her company was able to survive when she moved into space at Office Evolution in Flowood. The flex office space company provides offices, meeting rooms and more in a corporate setting.
“We were even able to go to Dallas and use the offices to record one of our experiences. So with the collaboration and the availability, this has been a great place to be,” said Luke.
There are also the advantages of not having the expensive overhead and 24/7 access to an office or shared space. Eric Hughes owns Warpspeed Brand Innovation and shares an office space with Paul Povolni of Voppa Creative.
“We’re helping each other lift our business up by sharing expertise, and I think that’s the added value of office evolution beyond the great office space, beyond being able to scale up,” said Hughes.
Companies from startups to telehealth run their operations here.
“There’s almost a menu for business owners and managers to choose from. Some people are working from home, but they want a business address that’s professional,” said owner Cliff Osbon.
Some businesses left their space but are expanding.
“Pre-COVID you think you need a lot of things, and then, you know, you realize that we don’t need quite as much,” said Telehealth One C.O.O. William Moon. “We can actually reduce some expenses here and invest in our employees and in the business.”
Young Business Leaders of Jackson has a space.
“Makes it easier for men in this area to come by and be able to find Bible study. So it’s been a wonderful centralized location for us to really connect on a personal level,” said YBL Executive Director Jay Fletcher.
Businesses can also receive mail at their corporate offices. Office Evolution has space on two floors of the Canebrake Boulevard building.
