Miskelly, WLBT team up for holiday furniture giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT and Miskelly Furniture have kicked off the 2020 Season of Giving campaign with two big winners so far.
Zulekia Anderson was the first recipient. Like many others, she’s fallen on hard times during the pandemic.
She says she’s faced financial hardships, bankruptcy and even lost her home.
She was shocked to hear that she won.
“I thought I was being catfished. I thought I was being punked,” she said. “I was just like, ‘wow!’”
The next winner was Anna Sanders. She had her son Zach recently moved to a new metro-area city and are adjusting to what life throws at them.
Although they had a new place to live, they didn’t have all the furniture they needed, until Miskelly changed that.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Anna Sanders said. “It’s been a great experience for sure.”
Thanks to a heartfelt nomination from her mother, Anna and her son can regain a sense of normalcy in their new home.
The Miskelly crew dropped by to deliver a new sofa, chair and table for the living room, as well as a new bedroom set and mattress for Zach.
Anna recently graduated from Alcorn State University and is now pursuing her master of business.
“It’s definitely lifted a burden of having to figure out where to get a bed from or a couch from, so i’m definitely grateful for all of it,” she said.
You can nominate someone by completing a form online or visiting a Miskelly store. The last day to submit a nomination is December 4.
Click here to submit.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.