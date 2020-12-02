Jackson man describes scene of fatal motorcycle accident: It’s seared into my memory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV ended with one person dead Tuesday.
The fatal crash happened at the intersection at Broadmeadow Street and Northside Drive. Jackson police identified the victim as Montrell Fleming.
JPD says the 41-year-old was the driver of the motorcycle and died on scene. Police are still looking into how the crash happened.
Authorities said the driver of the SUV did not receive any injuries. One witness described the accident as devastating and heartbreaking.
”When I came out here I was just- my jaw was on the floor. It’s like, how? I mean, it’s really devastating,” said Aaron Araujo, who lives near the scene of the accident. “This image I’ve seen here has been seared into my memory, it is something I will never forget￼￼.”
The fatal accident remains under investigation by JPD.
