Lee Elementary one step closer to name change

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lee Elementary School is closer to officially being renamed in honor of two well-known education and civil rights pioneers.
The Board of Trustees for Jackson Public Schools presented information on the two honorees during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Lee Elementary is expected to be officially renamed in honor of Dr. Aaron Shirley and Dr. Ollye Shirley. Aaron Shirley was the first African American to attend medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1965. Ollye Shirley served on the JPS Board of Trustees for many years.
The Board is expected to officially vote on the name change December 15th.
