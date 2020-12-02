Jackson-Hinds library board chair delays filling open record request, questioned in handling of meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after 3 On Your Side requested a copy of the library’s annual financial audit, the Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) Board of Trustees chair has yet to provide it.
In an open record request dated October 28, WLBT asked JHLS board chairman Rickey Jones for a copy of the library’s audited financials discussed at the October 27 board meeting.
Under state statute, public entities have seven business days to respond to a request. Boards also are required to provide copies of documents discussed at public meetings.
However, as of December 2, Jones had not responded.
He refused to provide a copy of the audit at the October meeting when asked and would not provide a copy of the budget documents discussed at the December 1 meeting when asked.
The board approved its 2021 budget at the latter meeting, two months after the library’s fiscal year began.
During the meeting, Jones told members he wanted to seek legal guidance regarding WLBT’s initial request.
One member asked him why the report shouldn’t be turned over. “Is that not public information? So why would they need to make a request when they can pull it themselves?” she asked.
Most members were attending the meeting via Zoom, so it was unclear which trustee made the comment.
Jones said one person on the board did not feel comfortable releasing it and that he would like to seek guidance from the board attorney.
He did not say which member felt uncomfortable and refused to answer WLBT’s questions following the meeting.
“One of the things I’d like looked at by our attorney is to know if we can release the information, how we can release the information they requested in the public record notice,” he told members.
JHLS trustees are responsible for setting the budget, hiring and firing the executive director and making policy decisions for the library system. Members are appointed to five-year terms by the Hinds County board of supervisors and the Jackson mayor and city council. Currently five the 14 positions are unfilled.
Sue Berry, who represents Jackson Ward Seven, was unaware that WLBT had made a request, but said the audit should be made available.
“Why should that be kept secret?” she asked. “It goes to the board of supervisors. It goes to the city council. It’s presented in front of an audience of people at the council meetings.”
Berry said Jones’ lack of response is business as usual.
“We receive no minutes from committee meetings, from the executive committee,” she said. “We only know what Rickey Jones tells us.”
Berry’s concerns again came to light December 1, when she and trustee Ricky Nations questioned Jones’ recommendation for a new board attorney.
Jones and board member Chester Ray Jones said they had met with Jackson attorney Raymond Fraser, of the Fraser Law Firm, as a candidate to replace former board counsel Pieter Teeuwissen.
Chester Ray Jones, who was attending the meeting via Zoom, told members that Teeuwissen had recommended Fraser for the position.
The recommendation was not included on the agenda, but was brought up during the chairman’s report.
It was approved on a 4-2 vote, but Berry and Nations abstained.
Nations and Berry said they they were not aware of Fraser prior to December 1, nor did they know a recommendation was going to be made at that meeting.
“I had not even heard of him,” Berry said.
It was unclear if other board members had met with Fraser.
“The whole process seemed flawed,” Nations said. “I don’t know why there’s so much secrecy.”
Jones could not be reached for follow up comment.
