It’s National Handwashing Awareness Week: Test your knowledge about hand sanitizer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yes, this is a real thing.
It’s National Handwashing Awareness Week and more people than ever are washing and cleaning their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But what’s the right way to wash your hands and how much do you really know about hand sanitizer?
Here’s the best way to wash your hands, according to health officials:
- Wet your hands under clean, warm running water and apply soap.
- Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap.
- Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing your palms, backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
- Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.
Check out these FAQ’s from the FDA about hand sanitizer.
Q. Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19? The best way to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water. If soap and water are not available, you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Q. Should I be using antibacterial soap to wash my hands? Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. There is currently no evidence that consumer antiseptic wash products (also known as antibacterial soaps) are any more effective at preventing illness than washing with plain soap and water.
Q. Is the FDA taking measures to increase the supply of hand sanitizers? Yes. FDA has recently developed multiple guidance documents for the temporary preparation of hand sanitizers by pharmacies and other companies during the public health emergency posed by COVID-19.
Q. Many surface cleaners and disinfectants say they can be used against SARS-CoV-2. What does this mean? Can I use these products on my hands or body to prevent or treat the virus? Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces.
Q. If I add alcohol to non-alcohol hand sanitizer, will this be better to prevent COVID-19? No. Addition of alcohol to an existing non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in an effective product.
Q. Do hand sanitizers have an expiration date? Are they still effective after the expiration date? OTC drug products generally must list an expiration date unless they have data showing that they are stable for more than 3 years.
