Illegal alien from Mexico indicted for attempted federal bribery

In September 2020, Miranda-Alcantar was found in Hinds County, following his arrest on a domestic violence charge, present without necessary permission to be in the United States since ICE had removed him from the United States in 2013. While being transported to jail from immigration processing at the ERO offices in Pearl, Miranda-Alcantar offered to pay the federal officer transporting him a bribe of $8,000, if the officer would stop, let Miranda-Alcantar out of the vehicle by the side of the road, and let Miranda-Alcantar escape.