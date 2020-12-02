Former Scott County employee arrested for embezzling $50k in fuel

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The State Auditor’s Office arrested a former Scott County employee accused of embezzling nearly $50,000 in fuel purchases.
Tony Macon was arrested by Special Agents in Hattiesburg after he was indicted by a grand jury.
Upon his arrest, Macon was issued a demand letter showing he owes $68,021.97 to taxpayers in Scott County. The amount also includes interest and investigative expenses.
It is reported Macon’s former job for Scott County included keeping multiple taxpayer-owned vehicles fueled.
He allegedly embezzled nearly $50,000 from October 2017 to August 2019 by using Fuelman Cards for his own use.
Investigators also believe he provided some of the stolen fuel free of charge to people he owed money.
After his arrest, Macon was taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000 by the court.
If convicted, Macon faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
“This case shows how the theft of something simple, like fuel, can cost taxpayers a sizable amount of money,” said Auditor Shad White. “We have a track record of holding these sorts of thieves accountable in the auditor’s office. Folks who are tempted to steal are quickly learning that they are being watched and will be caught if they break the law.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.