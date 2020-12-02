First Alert Forecast: Rain chances pick up into Thursday...

It was yet another frigid start as low temperatures dropped into the 20s this morning! We’re warming up quickly, however, and will top out in the upper 50s by this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next rain chances that are set to move in late tonight.
Unlike this past Sunday, Thursday won’t be a washout, but scattered showers will be likely throughout the day! Severe weather is also not anticipated for most if not all of us, we’ll just have to watch our far southeastern counties for a rogue strong-severe storm.
Clouds will linger into Friday, but sunshine will return for the weekend! Anticipate temperatures starting off in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning, lifting to the 50s by the afternoon hours.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
