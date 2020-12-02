Craft brewery set to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A craft brewery is in the works to open in Jackson.
Belhaven Town Center announced their plans for The Laundry Market--a new development that will house Fertile Ground Beer.
The brewery will be housed in the 19,000-square foot former Baptist Medical Center linen facility.
The Laundry Market will also feature retail, restaurant and office space as well as an open-air market.
“Our purpose is to create shared spaces and a built environment that will continuously draw the community together, strengthening the social capital within the city,” development partner Ruffin Lowry said.
Fertile Ground Beer Co. is pitched as “an inviting and open third space where people can enjoy locally and regionally made craft beer.”
There’s no word on when it may open.
