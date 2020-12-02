Clinton city leaders urge caution after rash of car break-ins

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Car break-ins have become all too common in Clinton.
Investigators say the majority of the burglaries stem from unlocked cars.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Clinton Police Department responded to six auto burglaries. Of those 6 break-ins, Chief Ford Hayman said all were unlocked, and firearms were stolen￼￼ from four of the cars.
Now, Hayman is urging residents to properly secure their weapons inside their home, and make sure their cars are locked at all times.
The chief believes taking these extra steps will help keep guns off the streets, and prevent gun related crimes from happening.
”I would suggest that some of these weapons stolen are making their way outside the city and are used in crimes, and we can prevent a lot of that,” the chief said. “That’s the big thing here is this is a preventable crime. I encourage and ask you for your help.”￼￼
”Take that extra second, take the pistol in with you, lock your door, do both,”￼ said Mayor Phil Fisher. “Don’t just do one, do both.”
According to Chief Hayman, 93 percent of the city’s auto burglaries this year resulted from unlocked doors.
He also pointed out that a firearm was stolen in 73 percent of the city’s car break-ins.
CPD is increasing its patrols throughout the city leaders, but also want residents to be responsible this holiday season.
