Another sign of the times: Jackson-Hinds Library employees to miss out on Christmas bonus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another sign of the times. Employees with the Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) will not be receiving their annual longevity payment.
The payment, which ranged from $50 to $200 per employee, was basically a small Christmas bonus for library staffers.
At its December 1 meeting, the Jackson-Hinds board of trustees did not approve granting the amount, citing cuts in the budget due to COVID-19.
JHLS has been giving the bonus since 2016.
Last year, the payment cost JHLS about $11,000. Because workers are state employees, the library also must pay PERS and other benefits based on the amounts given.
“Perhaps it might not be appropriate at this time,” board chairman Rickey Jones said at the meeting.
Many employees, who make only slightly more than minimum wage, rely on the bonus to buy Christmas gifts, a staffer with the system said.
JHLS system has 72 employees. The payment was given to employees based on their years of service.
The decision comes as the system deals with a roughly $184,000 budget cut by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
Jackson-Hinds is funded by annual allocations from the county and the city of Jackson. The city provided level funding for the system this year.
