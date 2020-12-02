Anonymous donor pays off all layaway items at Walmart in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Santa’s elves has been very busy in Madison County this week spreading Christmas cheer.
It seems they’re making the layaway department at the Canton Walmart an extension of their toy shop. Walmart tells us an anonymous donor came into the store and offered to pay off all the items on layaway.
Walmart won’t say how much the donation was, but they tell us they had about 330 layaway tickets in that department. The good Samaritan wants to remain anonymous.
Those picking up items say they’re so thankful someone was willing to do this for them.
Belinda Brooks, who had several items in layaway, said, “It means that I can hold off working on some days. I will get everything he asked for, so I’m good on that as long as he’s happy. I’m fine with that.”
The giving didn’t stop there.
Walmart representative Brittany Hadley said after the items were paid off there was money left over with price adjustments so they paid it forward! They made donations to two local toy drives and made an offering to feed America.
