Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We dropped to 27 degrees this morning, which ties the lowest temperature so far this year. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall again tonight into the upper 20s by morning with more frost. Things will warm up Wednesday with partly sunny skies and increasing clouds ahead of the next weather system. Highs will reach the 50s. Rain is possible Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night. We aren’t expecting more than a half inch of rain and no severe weather. From Friday and beyond, expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with sunshine right through this weekend and next week. Average high this time of year is 62 and the average low is 40. Today’s high reached 55 and the morning low was 27 degrees. Sunrise is 6:45am and the sunset is 4:55pm.