Shooting victim’s body found on Sunflower Co. road

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on a Sunflower County road Tuesday morning.
Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood said the body was discovered just after 9 a.m. on Wiggins Road.
The man has been identified as 38 year old Darius Woods of Yazoo County.
Haywood said Woods was shot once and his body has been sent to the State Crime Lab.
There are no suspects at the moment.
The Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department, Indianola Police Department and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the case.
