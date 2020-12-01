Mississippi schools receive computers for distance learning

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi schools are closer to overcoming the digital divide that quickly became evident at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright. She spoke during an online forum on Monday. Wright says the state Department of Education has delivered about 325,000 laptop computers or tablets to public schools in recent weeks.
They were purchased with part of the coronavirus relief money that Mississippi received from the federal government.
School districts could buy devices on their own, or to be part of a state bulk purchasing program. Most took part in the bulk program.