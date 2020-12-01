JPS trustees to vote Tuesday night on ‘Smart Restart Plan’ for January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees will make a final decision Tuesday about how to restart schools in 2021.
Educators are expected to vote on what they’ve dubbed, the Smart Restart Plan.
Under this plan, school will resume virtually as scheduled for all students January 5, 2021.
The, the district has built in a self-quarantine period following the holiday break and potential exposure during holiday gatherings and festivities.
Only students who opt to do so, will resume in-person classes on January 19, while all remaining students will continue virtual learning.
For in-person instruction, the school district says students will have their temperatures checked before getting on the bus, there will be a daily deep cleaning in all school buildings and no visitors will be allowed.
This past summer, JPS decided to go completely virtual to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but over the last few months, the district says they’ve gotten feedback on how to move forward.
JPS says the Smart Restart Plan is subject to change, but they want parents and families to determine which learning option is best for them.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 is the deadline for parents to assist JPS by providing their intentions for their children.
The school board will vote on this plan Tuesday night.
