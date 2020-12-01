Howland gets 500th career win with Mississippi St. victory

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored a career-high 23 points with five 3-pointers and coach Ben Howland secured his 500th career win and Mississippi State beat Texas State 68-51.
Howland, in his sixth year at Mississippi State, has grabbed 99 of those wins with the Bulldogs. He’s led Mississippi State to 20-plus wins in each of the last three seasons.
Howland’s career stints also have included, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh and UCLA. Mason Harrell scored 15 points for Texas State and Caleb Asberry 10.
Mississippi State has a 68-19 home record, and is 38-4 in non-conference home games under Howland.