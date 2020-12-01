It’s Giving Tuesday: ‘every act of generosity counts’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a special day set aside to give.
Giving Tuesday is a grassroots global movement to help change the world around us.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
According to the organization’s website, Giving Tuesday was born and incubated at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City.
Giving Tuesday is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give, the organization says.
And click here for a list of dozens of charities in Jackson, Mississippi.
