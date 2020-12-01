First Alert Forecast: Winter-like conditions continue...

Temperatures were below freezing to start off our Tuesday morning, allowing for a hard freeze across the region. Sunshine will help to warm temperatures in to the mid 50s this afternoon, but we’ll quickly cool off once again this evening. Anticipate another start in the 20s tomorrow morning!
We’ll notice clouds increasing Wednesday ahead of our next disturbance that will bring a few showers to the region Thursday. This won’t be a washout like we had this past weekend, but could bring impacts to a few of our morning and evening commutes.
Although a lingering shower is possible Friday morning, we’ll dry out in time for a cold & below average weekend! Morning lows will start off in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs topping out in the 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in this time frame and won’t have to worry about rain chances for any outdoor plans you may have!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.