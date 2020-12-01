CPD: Man arrested for stealing police car has mental health issues

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police arrest a man for a crime only to learn that he may be mentally ill.
Daler Singh of Clinton is charged with auto theft.
Detectives say Singh stole a CPD vehicle from a local apartment complex.
Singh was later arrested at a Walgreens in Byram and his bond is set at $200,000.
CPD says Singh is known by first responders for multiple calls related to mental illness issues.
Investigators are working with the courts to get Singh mental health assistance.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.