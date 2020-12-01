Boil water notices issued for Northside Drive, Cheryl Drive, Pittsburg Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 65 connections on the city of Jackson’s water system are now under a precautionary boil water notice.
On Tuesday, the city issued boil water notices for customers on East Northside Drive, East Cheryl Drive and Pittsburg Street, due to losses in water pressure.
The notices affect residents in the 1200 to 1599 blocks of Pittsburg, the 2400 to 2499 block of East Northside and the 4600 to 4699 block of East Cheryl, according ot city documents.
Residents are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking or baking, making ice, brushing their teeth, washing food, mixing baby food or formula or giving it to pets.
For more information, call the city at (601) 960-2723 during business hours, or (601) 960-1778 after 4 p.m. or on weekends.
