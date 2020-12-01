Ammo scarcity in Mississippi blamed on pandemic, concern of a Biden administration

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - During the pandemic there’s been a run on items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Now it’s moving into the gun industry.
Items like ammo are becoming hard to find. Mangers at The Range in Madison say they had to ration out ammo just so they wouldn’t run out.
There’s a number of factors driving the shortage of bullets.
Brad Harbour, general manager, said, “It’s all because of Covid. The ammunition plant, somebody gets sick. They have to close down for three or four weeks then they have to clean the plant and it’s just been a domino effect.”
Jimmy Primos, owner of The Range, said, “They just never have caught up with the demand. There’s been a lot of civil unrest in America, people are scared, gun sales are at an all-time high.”
There are shipments of ammo coming in but they’re limited. Gun enthusiasts tell me they’re hearing some gun owners are concerned about a crackdown on gun control with the Biden administration.
“What really hurts is the people like all the hunters here in Mississippi. They can’t find 30-30 ammunition, they can’t find .270, they can’t find anything,” said Primos.
It’s not just ammo. Guns and parts are also becoming limited in numbers. Retailers say manufacturers are a year behind in production with demand outweighs supply more each day.
Brad Harbour said, “They call all day every day asking us about ammunition and you see how big the story is. We have to put them on hold and walk around and check because we may have five boxes right now and in five minutes it’ll be gone.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.