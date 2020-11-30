3 On Your Side: Viewers concerned about flooded street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some people who drive along Medgar Evers Boulevard near Liberty Street in Jackson say the roadway is flooded after Sunday’s heavy rain, and the city has not come out to address the problem. A viewer called 3 On Your Side for help.
Our photographer captured video of the situation this morning. It appears that the yellow lines to keep drivers in their lanes are under water in some spots. Cars are splashing through the puddle in both directions.
We reached out to Public Works Director Charles Williams. He tells us there are some storm drains in the area that need to be cleared, and it’s on the department’s list of things to do. He says he will try to coordinate the cleaning within the next two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.