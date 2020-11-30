Lumumba: Northeast Jackson sees 142 percent spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northeast Jackson and Belhaven have seen the greatest percentage increase in COVID-19 infections since September, according to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.
The mayor spoke about COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday. He shared neighborhood-specific information, in part, to help residents make more informed decisions regarding gatherings and other activities.
Eastover, LOHO, Highland Meadows and Sherwood Forest have seen a 142 percent increase in cases since September, he said. Meanwhile, the Millsaps and Belhaven neighborhoods have seen a 120 percent increase since that month.
Casey Creasey, executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation, questioned the mayor’s numbers about Belhaven, saying a previous WLBT story showed Belhaven had some of the lowest numbers.
According to a report obtained by 3 On Your Side, through November 14, Hinds County figures showed Belhaven had just 20 cases.
“Everybody I know is fine,” she said. “And I know everybody.”
Lumumba was not immediately available for a follow up comment.
Other neighborhoods seeing increases include the area north of Jackson State University, which has seen a 112 percent increase in new cases, and Shadow Lake Estates, Western Hills and Brookhollow Place, which have seen a 112 percent increase since September.
Countywide, the mayor said Hinds County has a current infection rate of 35 per 100,000 people, while Jackson has an infection rate of 29 per 100,000 people.
“Jackson’s number is lower than the surrounding areas, but still a critical concern,” he said. “Your vigilance, your decision to wear masks and exercise good hygiene are all important and good tools to slow the spread of the virus.”
The mayor said the increases could be related to increased travel, as well as the governor’s decision to remove the statewide mask mandate just before the Mississippi State Fair.
“We can’t fail to recognize that has probably had a detrimental impact,” he said. “The numbers usually track one to two weeks behind whatever event we can trace back to being the culprit. As I have said repeatedly what takes place on state fairgrounds is of interest to public health and the vitality of the city of Jackson.”
The discussion comes as the state continues to see a spike in numbers. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 cases for November 29, including one death.
Lumumba called on Gov. Tate Reeves to again initiate a statewide mask mandate and reminded residents that the city’s face covering mandate remains in place.
“We have maintained it from the day we put it in. We still see a need for it,” he said. “It is a means to have a functioning economy. Without having that, we would have to shut things down.”
The mayor said he is conflicted about instituting additional lockdowns, saying it would hurt the economy and residents.
He supports lockdowns, but said he could not do that without knowing that more assistance would be on the way for businesses and workers.
Meanwhile, Lumumba said he is considering another executive order to require city officials to work from home.
“Please look for more news on that front in the coming week,” he said.
The mayor also commented on the freezing weather expected to begin tonight, and the city’s efforts to find shelter for those without it. He said shelters confirmed to be open include the Opportunity Center, at 845 W. Amite St., and the Billy Brumfield men’s shelter at 1244 S. Gallatin St.
“There are other locations we’re hoping to confirm,” he said. “I’d like to thank Stewpot and Salvation Army for working in collaboration with the city to provide shelter for those in greatest need.”
