Vicksburg mayor calls for statewide mask mandate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksurg Mayor George Flaggs is extending the mask mandate and his city and calling for a statewide mandate.
The mandate was put in place as an extension that was set to expire Monday. People in Vicksburg are required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in public areas.
Flaggs says the mandate has been effective in helping combat the spread of the virus in Vicksburg.
But as cases continue to surge across the state and country, he’s calling on Governor Tate Reeves to impose a statewide mandate.
“The average number of cases in Vicksburg is still below double digits,” Flaggs said. “It is unfortunate that we don’t have a state-wide mask mandate because I firmly believe that if we had a statewide mandate it would minimizing, the risk will be much more impacted.”
Vicksburg’s Warren County is not included in the list of counties where a mask is required under the governor’s order. Currently half of the state’s counties fall under that mandate.
