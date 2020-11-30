Students return to in-person learning after COVID outbreaks

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local schools returning to in-person learning following the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Monday, for the first time in more than a week, students returned to campus for traditional style learning at Germantown High School. This comes after the school switched to distance learning due to multiple students testing positive for COVID-19. ￼
“We feel like we went through that time to reset, about two week period to reset and then we could bring our students back to campus today,” said Dr. Wesley Quick, Germantown High School principal.
Dr. Quick said it was always their goal to have students return to campus.
There’s a concentrated focus on the safety measures they have in place such as requiring students and faculty to wear facemasks, and keeping student spread out in the classroom.
Quick said the school district is continuing to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases being reported throughout the state.
Despite the cases continuing to surge, district leaders believes in-person learning is the best option for students.
“We want to make sure that we are able to provide that service to our students and to our community with in person face-to-face teaching and learning as long as we can, but again if those numbers rise or we hit that threshold where we have to make the decision to switch to distance-learning, we know that we can do that and we will do that if necessary,” said Quick.
When it comes to deciding whether to switch back to virtual, Quick said all it takes is for three or more students to test positive.
“Three or more groups of students, whether that be classes, or extracurricular activities, or teams within a two-week period,” the principal explained
The educator said the goal is to finish the rest of the year with in person learning, but the school is also prepared to transition back to distance-learning if need be.
￼”If we have to make that decision, I’m sure that we will,” Quick expressed. “I’m looking at the big picture of making sure that our students, our community, and our staff are safe.”￼
Along with finishing the school year with traditional style learning, Quick said they also plan to have a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors in May.
Brandon and Puckett High Schools also returned to in-person learning on Monday.
