Son of slain Lowndes County sheriff among 2 killed in crash

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just a week after Lowndes County marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, another tragedy has befallen the sheriff’s family.
Monday, the sheriff’s son, John Arthur Williams Jr., 32, was among two killed in a south Alabama crash. Those who knew him called him “Little John.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the fatal crash happened around 7:25 a.m. in Conecuh County. The crash happened along U.S. 31 at the 82 mile marker, near the Castleberry community.
In addition to Williams’s death, investigators said the driver of the other vehicle, Justin Naamon Alan Grant, 24, of Cedar Town, Georgia, was also killed.
ALEA said its investigation shows Grant was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express van that left the roadway, over-corrected, crossed the center line, then hit Williams’s 2019 International tractor-trailer head-on.
The crash remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available.
Williams was most recently present for the renaming ceremony of the Lowndes County Courthouse.
