Ridgeland board to consider UPS architectural plans at Tuesday meeting

Ridgeland board to consider UPS architectural plans at Tuesday meeting
Plans for the new UPS distribution center are expected to go before Ridgeland board of aldermen Tuesday. (Source: City of Ridgeland)
By Anthony Warren | November 30, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:37 PM

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - UPS is hoping to clear a major hurdle on Tuesday, when plans for its new distribution center are slated to go before the Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen.

On December 1, the board is expected to vote on architectural plans for the new UPS Distribution Center, planned for 200 W. Marketridge Dr.

The plans were signed off on by the city’s architectural review board last week.

Plans call for building a roughly $28.6 million distribution center on a 14.71-acre plot near Highland Colony Parkway.

The building will be 94,100 square feet, with multiple loading and unloading bays for trucks. It will have 193 parking spaces, including six handicapped spaces, according to plans.

Plans show the building will also feature metal roofing and siding, prefinished metal gutters, a brown aluminum storefront and brick veneer.

Once completed, the center will accommodate a fleet of more than 105 package delivery vehicles and serve as a “last mile package destination” for the company, according to a news release from the Madison County Economic Development Authority. It is expected to bring in 161 new jobs.

Plans for the development were announced in October. The center represents a portion of at least $60 million in investments the package delivery service is planning to make across Mississippi.

Construction on the center is expected to begin in the first half of 2021.

The board meets 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, at Ridgeland City Hall.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.