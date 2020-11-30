Police chase ends in multiple crashes and woman’s arrest

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman is behind bars in Rankin County after leading Pearl Police on a short chase.
But she almost got away with it.
Jasmine Naugles, 28, was being held at the Rankin County Jail, awaiting her first appearance in Pearl Municipal Court, after being arrested by Pearl police Sunday.
An officer attempted to pull Naugles over at I-20 near Pearson Road, when she fled. She eventually led police north onto I-55 and into downtown Jackson, before crashing into several cars near the Standard Life Building, said Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn.
“The officer said they were going to call the chase off until she started to crash into parked cars down there,” he said. “They followed her a little more. She did stop, and they took her into custody.”
Flynn said no one was injured in the chase and wasn’t sure how many vehicles were damaged. “I know she hit several parked cars, all unoccupied.”
She is expected to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday, before Pearl Municipal Judge Richard Redfern.
Flynn could not say why Naugles gave chase. He was unaware if she had any warrants and said no drugs or alcohol were found in her vehicle.
“The officer tried to pull her over because she didn’t have any headlights on and it was nighttime,” he said.
Driving without headlights is a misdemeanor charge, meaning Naugles likely would not have been arrested.
“It always makes it worse when you run,” she said. “Then, you get felony fleeing on top of that.”
Naugles is facing one count of felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanor charges for driving without insurance and driving without headlights.
Jackson Police Department was contacted by Pearl when officers entered the city limits. JPD was not involved in the chase.
“Our policy, as soon as we enter into another city, we get (that city) on the phone to let them know where we are,” he said. “She got off the interstate and had made it just into downtown.”
If your vehicle was damaged in the chase, contact JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Pearl Police at (601) 939-7000.
