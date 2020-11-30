Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coldest weather of the season is moving in right now. We only had a daytime high of 47 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the middle 20s by morning and as such, we have a freeze warning in effect tonight after 9pm and before 10am Tuesday. With temperatures in the 20s by morning, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s most of tonight. Plenty of sunshine will return Tuesday and highs will reach the lower 50s. We’ll have another frigid night tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 20s followed by upper 50s with sunshine on Wednesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday, but severe weather is unlikely. Despite that only chance for rain this week, temperatures will remain in the 50s for highs this week and weekend with lows in the 30s. Average high this time of year is 62 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:44am and the sunset is 4:55pm. Today is also the last day of hurricane season 2020.