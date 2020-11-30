Mississippi rapper honored with own day after supplying Thanksgiving meals in hometown

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi rapper Slim Jxmmi of the popular hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has been honored with his own day after returning to his hometown to distribute Thanksgiving meals.
According to the Daily Journal, Slim Jxmmi, whose real name is Aaquil Brown, supplied dozens of free turkeys in Tupelo Tuesday afternoon as part of his second annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.
“This year, I feel like, is bigger than all of the other years, with people losing their jobs and all this type of crazy stuff,” Brown told the Daily Journal. “I just like to be able to help in any way I can.”
Because of his good deeds, Tupelo mayor Jason Shelton proclaimed November 24 as “Slim Jxmmi Day” in the city. Shelton called Brown “a true superstar” and said that the group Rae Sremmurd is the biggest musical act to come out of Tupelo since Elvis Presley.
Rae Sremmurd, “Ear Drummers” spelled backwards, was formed by Aaquil Brown and his brother Khalif Brown who is most commonly known as Swae Lee.
Khalif Brown has also been recognized by the city and November 21 is officially known as “Swae Day” in Tupelo. The duo were also given the key to the city in December of 2015.
Aside from amassing 10,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the duo has also garnered Grammy nominations for helping write the Beyoncé track Formation, Travis Scott’s Sicko Mode and Post Malone’s Sun Flower, which Swae Lee appeared on.
