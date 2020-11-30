MHP reports 6 deaths over Thanksgiving travel period

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol reported 52 injuries and six fatalities over the Thanksgiving travel period.
MHP’s holiday travel enforcement period ran from Wednesday until midnight Sunday.
They noted heavy traffic on state and federal highways leading to a total of 246 crashes.
The fatal crashes occurred in Marion, Hancock, Lauderdale and Covington counties.
Troopers issues nearly 6,000 citations, which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations.
