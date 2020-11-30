Local non-profit sees losses after two burglaries in the past month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local charity says they’ve been hit by burglars not once but twice in the last month.
The Good Samaritan Center in Midtown had multiple items taken during the break in. In the most recent one, someone broke out a bathroom window to get inside.
From there they ransacked neatly displayed men’s clothing and rifled through a jewelry case.
Karen Clem, Director of Operations, said, “They got a good bit of clothing, mostly men’s clothes. They got shoes, they got accessories, ties, underwear.
“The ironic thing about that is if they would’ve come in on Monday morning we would help them with free clothes because anybody can come in for free clothing, just have to bring your ID, Social Security card. Come in Monday and Thursdays, would love to help you with food.”
The burglary happening at a time when donations have slowed to a trickle. They’re seeing 10-12 families a day here since the virus hit.
“With Covid, you know, it really- we took a big hit as a lot of businesses and nonprofits did. We had to close for a month but we recently have been able to open part time... but when we are open, those two days we are busy. We are slammed,” said Clem.
With no signs of the virus slowing down, neither are the needs of families being impacted. The hope here is that there are those willing to step up their efforts to fill the gap from what was taken.
