JPD seeks information on business burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in capturing a man wanted for breaking into several recent business burglaries in Jackson.
The Jackson Police Department has released still images of an individual they say is connected to multiple business break-ins in the Millsaps Street and Wesley Avenue areas Sunday.
The incidents occurred in the early morning hours of that day, according to the department’s November 30 Tweet.
Names and addresses of the businesses were not given, nor was information on the items stolen.
JPD Spokesman Roderick Holmes could not be reached for comment.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS (8477).
