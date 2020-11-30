Former JPS teacher to spend next 12 years behind bars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Public Schools teacher will serve the next 12 years behind bars, following his sentencing Monday by Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.
Peterson sentenced Reginald Barnes to 15 years in prison, with three years suspended, according to Peterson’s court clerk.
Barnes, 50, was found guilty in November of two counts of fondling a student at Provine High School back in 2018. Originally, he was charged with two counts of sexual battery.
The incidents occurred in August 2018 and Barnes was arrested that October.
On Monday, he was being held at the downtown Jackson holding facility. It was not known where he would serve his sentence.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.