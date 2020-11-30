First Alert Forecast: Winter-like conditions have arrived!

By Rachel Coulter | November 30, 2020 at 4:44 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 2:54 PM

It’s a cold & windy start to the work week, even despite the sunshine that has replaced yesterday’s rainfall. Feels like temperatures likely won’t exceed the 30s through the rest of the day and quickly fall into the 20s by the evening hours.

A widespread freeze is expected tonight as lows drop into the 20s area wide. Be sure to bring in any outdoor pets tonight and protect your plants and pipes!

Temperatures won’t improve much over the 7-day forecast and should stay well-below average the entire period. So far, the only rain chances in the forecast move in Wednesday - Thursday. Fortunately, today also marks the end of a record-breaking hurricane season despite a disturbance way out in the Atlantic that has a medium threat of development. No local impacts are anticipated!

