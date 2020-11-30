COVID-19 hospitalizations at all-time high in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Mississippi are at an all-time high.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared a graphic on social media showing that hospitalizations are now above the previous peak in August.
“This is truly serious,” Dobbs wrote. “Protect yourselves and your family now. And we all know how.”
Last week, the Mississippi Department of Health reported an “extraordinary rise” in hospital admissions over the previous two weeks.
This comes as case totals and deaths continue to rise. Nearly 1,500 new cases were reported Monday, on a day where reported case numbers tend to be lower than the rest of the week.
More than 3,800 Mississippians have died from the virus since the first case was reported in the state in March.
And now, more than 1,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus as of Monday morning.
This all comes after a Thanksgiving holiday where many Americans traveled to see family despite strong warnings from health officials to keep things distanced.
Last week, University of Mississippi Medical Center leaders said their hospital cannot handle another surge of COVID patients.
Vice Chancellor Lou Ann Woodward called on Governor Tate Reeves to enact another statewide mask mandate, saying she believes the county-by-county method currently being used is not working.
