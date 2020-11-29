Several schools to reopen for in-person learning after Thanksgiving holidays

By WLBT Digital | November 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several schools around the state transitioned from in-person learning to virtual learning before the Thanksgiving holidays.

However, some will return for in-person learning this week.

Madison County School District:

Madison Middle School, 7th grade - Wednesday, December 2

Germantown High School (9-12) - Monday, November 30

The district says all other MCS campuses and grades will remain open for on-campus learning.

Rankin County School District:

Brandon Middle School - Tuesday, December 1

Brandon High School (9-12) - Monday, November 30

Puckett High School (7-12) - Monday, November 30

The Natchez-Adams School District says virtual instruction will continue through December.

The Lawrence County School District also says its students will not return to on-campus instruction until January 5, 2021.

